Result. The TV reporter started his interview and his cameraman started filming. All of a sudden a young man appears on an electric scooter and starts telling the cameraman to get off the cycle path. He could have gone around who even waited until the interview was completed, but no. The poor cameraman was in the process of filming the interview and all of a sudden he discovered that he was involved in a minor traffic incident.
For the cameraman to get off the cycle path it would have involved stopping the interview and starting again. The scooter rider was adamant, get off the cycle path. To be honest I was rather amazed at the whole incident because the rider had many options and the cameraman very few.
In the end he moved and the electric scooter rider continued with his journey. Scooter rider 1 Media 0. It may all come in a day´s job but it appears that scooter riders are now taking the law very seriously.
Scooter riders on the cycle track...now that is something new!
The camera crew had no right to be standing on the cycle path in the first place. But that's typical of a lot of people in the media who think they are important, and should have more rights than everyone else.