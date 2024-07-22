Investigating judge Juan Carlos Peinado will go to La Moncloa palace, the official residence of the Spanish prime minister, on July 30, the court added. Begona Gomez, the wife Sanchez´s wife, appeared before a judge last Friday but declined to answer questions about corruption and influence peddling accusations in a case that led her husband to consider resigning in April.
"Our position is ... that this process is totally groundless," her lawyer and former Interior Minister Antonio Camacho told reporters after Gomez had left the tribunal. "My client has not testified not because she has something to hide, but because her attorney recommended her to do so."
Gomez was allowed to enter and leave the courthouse through the underground parking, avoiding dozens of reporters outside.
She has not commented publicly on the case, but Sanchez has vehemently denied the accusations against her, saying they were baseless and orchestrated by right-wing political foes.
In late April, Sanchez took a five-day break from his duties to weigh whether to resign after the court opened the investigation, but ultimately decided to stay on.
7 comments
To be able to write a comment, you have to be registered and logged in
Richard PearsonAnd what will the outcome of the Grenfell inquiry be? Will the right wing councillors be jailed? Will the CEO of the cladding company be jailed? No, we'll be told, 'lessons have been learnt'. Was Blair tried for the WMD lies? Which HSBC managers were jailed for laundering billions of Mexican drug cartel money? Still think the UK is above corruption?
Richard PearsonWhat's Biden got to do with it?
Charles Dalrymple-ChumleyIn case you are wondering what the ERE case is and why Zoltan has had a hissy fit, it’s because his beloved corrupt Socialist party in southern Spain stole, misspent and embezzled over 600 million € of public funds for their own benefit, and no one has been charged or spent any length of time in jail for this crime.
Zoltan TeglasYou mean like Biden’s trillion (with a T) $ COVID relief plan ? Get your facts straight. The Grenfell Tower enquiry hasn’t concluded yet.
Charles Dalrymple-ChumleyLike all the millions the tories gave to their mates during the pandemic, or the dozens of deaths in Grenfell Tower that no one is accountable for?
She’ll be found innocent of all charges, just like everyone who was involved in the ERE case.
Considered resigning. For two seconds? They're hoping the whole scandal will blow over which it probably will as there is no effective opposition. In the UK they'd be held to account. In Spain.......