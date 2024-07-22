Investigating judge Juan Carlos Peinado will go to La Moncloa palace, the official residence of the Spanish prime minister, on July 30, the court added. Begona Gomez, the wife Sanchez´s wife, appeared before a judge last Friday but declined to answer questions about corruption and influence peddling accusations in a case that led her husband to consider resigning in April.

"Our position is ... that this process is totally groundless," her lawyer and former Interior Minister Antonio Camacho told reporters after Gomez had left the tribunal. "My client has not testified not because she has something to hide, but because her attorney recommended her to do so."

Gomez was allowed to enter and leave the courthouse through the underground parking, avoiding dozens of reporters outside.

She has not commented publicly on the case, but Sanchez has vehemently denied the accusations against her, saying they were baseless and orchestrated by right-wing political foes.

In late April, Sanchez took a five-day break from his duties to weigh whether to resign after the court opened the investigation, but ultimately decided to stay on.