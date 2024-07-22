National Police have arrested three men, all of Spanish nationality and associated with a well-known gypsy clan in Palma, on charges of violent disorder, assault, death threats, and criminal damage.

On Saturday night around 9pm, a heavily intoxicated man was found near the rocks, close to the terrace of the local venue. He entered the premises, began to assault customers, throw objects, and clashed with the staff. Despite the owner's polite request for him to leave, he called his relatives, and together they started attacking the staff with kicks, punches, and thrown stools.

The scene quickly escalated into a violent altercation. Images show the confrontation, with stools, tables, glasses, and plates being thrown. The violent brawl resulted in several individuals needing hospital treatment for significant injuries.

An off-duty Civil Guard present at the scene reported the incident to the National Police upon their arrival. The arrested individuals, aged 48, 42, and 43, all with extensive criminal records, were heard threatening the staff, declaring, "We are gypsies from Son Banya, more than 50 of us are coming and we will kill you all."

The damage to the venue was considerable. Witnesses, including tourists, have reported that the gypsy clan came specifically to cause trouble and vandalise the establishment.