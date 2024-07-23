In Banyalbufar, which has been experiencing serious problems with water supply for several weeks, the water has had to be cut off again.

On Monday, there was no supply all morning and it wasn't restored until mid-afternoon. The anticipation was that there would be a further cut overnight, the hope being that there would be no further need to do this from Tuesday morning.

Acting mayor Joan Vives explains that there was high consumption of water over the weekend and that reserves became critical. Banyalbufar is not alone among municipalities in the Tramuntana Mountains in having water supplied by tankers. The trouble is that the companies with the tankers don't work at the weekend.

Over last weekend, daily consumption was around four times greater than is usual for a Tramuntana municipality in July. While hopeful of reserves having now recovered, Vives adds that there can be no guarantee that there won't be further cuts. "Consumption is increasing and it is getting more difficult to find trucks that can provide us with water."

There are general restrictions in Banyalbufar - a maximum of 75 litres per inhabitant per day and per tourist accommodation place, a ban on filling pools with water from the public network as well as cleaning cars, terraces or any ornamental use of water. Filling private tanks is also prohibited.

Bunyola, Deia, Esporles and Estellencs are other Tramuntana municipalities to have experienced supply problems.