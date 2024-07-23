Ben Ross, the 26-year-old trainee lawyer from the UK, who had been missing since July 10 in Mallorca, has been found alive. Ross's mother, Felix Robinson has expressed deep gratitude for the support and assistance they received, stating, “I am incredibly grateful for all the help and support we have received.”

The family’s current priority is to bring Ross home and help him recover fully, though Robinson did not disclose the reasons behind his disappearance. “Everyone has been really amazing. We're so relieved to have found him,” she added.

Ross had traveled from Manchester to Palma in June to visit a friend and take a break from his legal studies. He decided to stay for the summer after securing a temporary job. However, just before his disappearance, he had a disagreement with his flatmates and had his wallet and mobile phone stolen on the beach. His mother reported that he had not been seen since these incidents.

Robinson last week said that she was "absolutely devastated" and overwhelmed with concern for her son's safety. “I just don't know what could have happened to him. Best-case scenario, he would be sleeping on a beach or on a bench and could get some food or water somewhere,” she said. “But the worst-case scenario is that he has to walk in the heat without water,” she added.

She also expressed fear that her son might have met a fate similar to Jay Slater, a young man found dead in Tenerife last week after being missing for a month. “What happens if he has an accident, what happens if he falls down? I don't want my brain to go there, because I start thinking too much. I don't know which way to think,” she had said at the time.