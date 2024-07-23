The organisers of the protest against mass tourism on Sunday have issued their list of demands as the Balearic government comes under pressure to take action. On their wish list is a complete ban on private jets, a limit on the sale of homes to non-residents and curbs on flights and cruise ships.

Housing, a guaranteed right. Implement real measures to take housing off the market so that everyone has access to it. For example, regulate the sale of housing to non-residents by establishing requirements such as a minimum length of time of residence. No investment of public money in infrastructure expansion, no more airports,no more ports, no new roads, no desalination plants...Decrease in the number of flights, ban on private jets and a freeze on the number of recreational boats and a limit on vessels mooring off the coast. No to the hyper-commercialisation of the coast, saturated with nautical and beach toys. Improving and guaranteeing access to all public services: health, education, public transport, social services, etc.public transport, social services. Freeze on all new tourist places both in hotels and apartments. Eliminate and/or convert old hotels. No more promotion of tourism. No more tourist fairs. Limit the entry of vehicles and set a maximum number of rental vehicles in circulation. Increase the rate of the tourist tax.