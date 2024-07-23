On the day that thousands of people were marching through Palma calling for an end to mass tourism and a curb on home sales to foreigners, Michael Douglas, was sitting down with fellow villagers in Valldemossa and enjoying a night to remember in honour of the more "veteran" villagers.

Michael Douglas, who has owned a home in Valldemossa for many years, appeared to be in very good spirits as he enjoyed traditional local dancing and Mallorcan cuisine. It was home-from-home for the Hollywood star who will be celebrating his 80th birthday in September.

Ver esta publicación en Instagram Una publicación compartida de Michael Douglas (@michaelkirkdouglas)

As Martina, one of the young dancers said: "I've been chatting with a film actor called Michael Douglas", she wrote in a WhatsApp group to her school friends. "He's very friendly, he sat with us as if he were one of the locals," said Marta Font, who says that "Michael Douglas comes to Valldemossa a lot now".

The truth is that the people of Valldemossa are already used to the presence of the film star, who has been visiting the town for 34 years since he bought his Mallorca home.

The actor has no qualms about making videos from his home or his adopted village. In fact, on the 4th of July, on the occasion of Independence Day in the United States, he recorded a video from s'Estaca, celebrating the 240th anniversary of this historic event.

Douglas's bond with Valldemossa is so deep that he does not hesitate to join in the local festivities as a neighbour, exchanging the red carpet for the typical cobblestones of the village without any qualms. The people of Valldemossa, for their part, welcome him with pleasure and affection.