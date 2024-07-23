On Tuesday, Palma's mayor, Jaime Martínez, unveiled the 2024-2035 parking plan. This will entail the construction of 26 new car parks with more than 8,000 spaces and 240 million euros of public-private investment.

For the current period of office - up to 2027 - the mayor announced that there will be 13 new car parks with 4,400 spaces and an investment of 116 million euros. The operation of these car parks will vary. They will either be directly managed by the town hall, by contractors or through residential concessions.

Martínez said that Palma has a deficit of approximately 15,000 parking spaces, as specified by the Sustainable Urban Mobility Plan of 2022. This situation has worsened because of the elimination of 1,500 spaces on the Paseo Marítimo and on C. Nuredduna as well as the elimination of spaces in ORA blue zones since 2010.

In addition, there has been the creation of bike lanes and a widening of pavements, while over the past 17 years not a single car park has been built.

For the Paseo Marítimo, several car parks are planned to alleviate the situation in this area. "I have been very critical of the redevelopment project because it doesn't solve this issue. I am in talks with the president of the Balearic Ports Authority to see how we can find locations," stated the mayor.