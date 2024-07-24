On Monday, agents from the Homicide Group of the National Police arrested a 27-year-old Colombian man for violently assaulting his 30-day-old baby at their home in Manacor, leaving the infant in critical condition. The newborn is currently in the Pediatric Intensive Care Unit (ICU) at Son Espases University Hospital in Palma.

According to sources close to the investigation, the incident occurred last Sunday at a house in Manacor. The child's mother had left the house to walk the dog, leaving the baby in the care of her partner.

The baby began to cry, as newborns often do, and the man attempted to calm him with a bottle. When this did not work, he grew agitated and began striking the infant, according to the same sources.

Despite the assault, the baby continued to cry, prompting the man to violently throw him to the ground, inflicting severe injuries. When the mother returned home, she found the child bleeding and covered in bruises. The couple, visibly distressed, rushed the baby to the emergency room at Manacor hospital. Upon arrival, the severity of the infant's injuries prompted the medical staff to transfer him to the ICU at Son Espases. The baby had fractured ribs and legs, according to the attending doctors.

The father told medical staff that he was holding the baby and feeding him when he accidentally dropped him. However, this explanation did not align with the nature of the injuries. Consequently, the doctors initiated the protocol for such cases.

The Homicide Group took over the investigation, arresting the young man at the hospital. He claimed to have suffered a psychotic break and could not clearly recall the events. The accused is expected to remain in police custody until Thursday, when he will be brought before the courts. In the meantime, police officers continue to conduct further tests. The investigation remains under strict confidentiality.