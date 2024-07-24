Starting August 1, taxis from Palma and Calvia will be allowed to operate in both municipalities simultaneously. This decision was formalised during a government meeting on Tuesday, where the town councils approved a collaboration agreement to establish a special regime for shared passenger pick-up services in taxis.

Antonio Deudero, the councillor for Mobility, explained, "After several meetings and addressing all concerns, the agreement has been approved. Starting August 1, Calvia taxis can pick up passengers in Palma, and vice versa." This arrangement will be in effect until September 30.

Deudero emphasised that the trial run will be conducted in all areas where taxi services are active. Under this agreement, as long as a taxi does not have a pre-booked service and is vacant, it can pick up passengers from the neighboring municipality. "All services will be carried out at regulated stops," Deudero added.

The agreement will be reviewed during the September plenary session, where the service's performance will be assessed. "In recent years, taxis have faced challenges," Deudero said, noting the numerous complaints from Palma residents about the difficulty of securing taxis during high season due to increased demand. "This is a new initiative, and we hope other town councils will join soon."

Deudero mentioned that the government is working on an autonomous decree to regulate joint taxi services. He also noted that while this measure might not have a widespread impact, it ensures all taxi drivers follow the same rules. Each taxi will adhere to the licensing and fare structures of its respective municipality.

This agreement was reached in collaboration with taxi associations from Palma and Calvia. Palma currently has 1,250 taxi licenses, along with an additional 183 temporary licenses for the city center, while Calvia has around 100 licenses.