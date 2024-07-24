A Mallorcan man was arrested in Madrid in the early hours of Wednesday morning in connection with the death of a 42-year-old man from Vigo.

Around 1am, two Madrid police officers who were directing traffic went to the assistance of the 42-year-old. He had been hit by the Mallorcan, had fallen to the ground and fractured his skull. He was taken to hospital in a very serious condition.

The incident occurred outside the Santiago Bernabéu Stadium (Real Madrid's ground), where Colombian pop star Karol G had been in concert.

It would appear that the Mallorcan had got into an argument, believing that the 42-year-old had been recording young women as they left the concert. It later transpired that he had been on a video call with his girlfriend and wanted show her what Karol G fans had been wearing to the concert.

Madrid Police arrested the Mallorcan, and the National Police homicide squad took charge of the investigation after the 42-year-old died in hospital a couple of hours later.