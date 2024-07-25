The 21-year-old man accused of attempting to murder his baby, who is barely a month old, has admitted assault while maintaining that he was unaware of what he had done.

The Spanish man of Colombian origin was arrested at his home in Manacor on Monday, the baby having been admitted to the paediatric intensive care unit at Son Espases Hospital on Sunday. Injuries were consistent with the baby having received multiple blows to the body and been thrown to the floor.

The father initially told the National Police that there had been an accident - the baby had fallen to the floor while being given a bottle. He changed this version and said that he couldn't remember anything; he had suffered a temporary loss of memory. He finally confessed but insisted he was unaware of what he had done.

Investigators have totally exonerated the baby's mother and grandmother of any involvement; the mother had been walking the family dog at the time of the incident. The two women are said to be in a state of shock.

Following a court appearance in Palma, which is scheduled for Thursday, it is expected that the case will be handled by the courts in Manacor, given that this was where the events occurred.