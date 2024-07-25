At Thursday's council meeting, Esporles town hall will approve a further measure to address the municipality's water shortage.

This will be the suspension of new licences to build, renovate or increase the size of swimming pools and any other type of water tank for recreational or decorative purposes. The moratorium will be in force for one year. It will not affect licences that have already been issued.

The twelve-month suspension will be while the town hall studies and comes up with new measures for water saving in addition to those in a plan drawn up in May 2021.

The town hall has to contend with shortages caused by the lack of rain and increased demand; this demand is especially noticeable in the summer. Restrictions on water use were introduced a week ago and on Monday there were cuts to supply in two areas of the municipality.