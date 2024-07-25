A group of young Mallorcans have taken to social media to complain that numerous restaurants in Soller only have their menus in English. They have organised their very own protest by buying food from local pastry shops and eating it on a park benches next to restaurants.

"We will do this until menus are not just in English," they say in a social media post. Their campaign, on Tik Tok, has enjoyed some success receiving a large number of "likes" and numerous favourable comments.

"I am from Sóller and you have done very well", "The same thing happened to me in Benidorm" or "I was in Mallorca and there were shops where neither the shop assistants understood Spanish nor Catalan," where just some of the comments which were posted online.

It comes after 20,000 people marched through Palma on Sunday calling for fewer tourists and a return to the "old Mallorca." The Balearic government has vowed to take action and is drawing up plans to ease tourism overcrowding.

It is illegal for restaurants to have their menus only in English and owners can be fined by the local authorities.