A 46-year-old British tourist is in a serious condition at Son Espases Hospital after falling headfirst into a torrent (stream) in Camp de Mar.

Around 9pm on Wednesday, the 112 emergency centre received a number of calls alerting them to an incident at the Es Salinar car park, which is next to the torrent that flows into the sea at Camp de Mar.

It would appear that he had been playing with his children in the car park when, for reasons that are unknown, he climbed a small wall of about 50 centimetres and fell into the torrent.

He was conscious when medics arrived. In addition to a severe blow to the head, he had bruises on various parts of his body.