But the Residents Association believes that many more are being illegally offered to tourists for short stays and for this reason they are calling on neighbours to contact the local authorities and report their neighbours if they feel that this illegal practice is being conducted.
So-called illegal lets have been blamed for the tourist overcrowding on the island and the tourist industry and the thousands of people who marched through the city on Sunday to protest against mass tourism, are calling for action.
The hoteliers federations claim that there has been a massive growth in illegal holiday lets over recent years with more than 90,000 new "illegal tourism places" being on the market. "The owners of these flats and homes do not pay taxes and they do not operate legally," say the hoteliers.
Other neighbourhoods of the city could follow the example of their counterparts in Pere Garau. While the number of hotel and apartment places is closely regulated the illegal offer continues to grow, say hoteliers.
2 comments
That’s a bright idea not! Imagine the scene neighbours fighting amongst themselves added to the local’s fighting the Algerian illegal imimigrants and not enough police, a recepie for chaos and anarchy?
Not a bad idea …. But the government could actually employ more inspectors to check the online booking sites. Super easy to cross reference the ETV numbers on the sites, with their system. Then they need to prosecute. The fines are 40,000 euro plus. Get a few of those in the local media and you’d be surprised how quickly those illegal lets close up. Then the government just needs to amend ‘squatters rights’ and you’ll find sooooooo many legitimate rentals coming back onto the market. So decent families can find homes to rent. It’s not rocket science.