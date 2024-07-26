Mallorca at its very best. An American part-time resident in Valldemossa joined fellow villagers in his age group to mark the local summer festivities in an event organised by the Valldemossa third age association.

It was a great night and the man known as ‘Miquel de S’Estaca’ appeared to thoroughly enjoy himself. He will be marking his 80th birthday in September. There was local dancing and cuisine with everyone joining in.

The American in question is none other than Michael Douglas, Hollywood legend, who has owned a home in Valldemossa, known as S´Estaca, for more than 25 years.

The fact that he feels so at home in Valldemossa speaks volumes about Mallorca and how welcome foreigners are made on the island.

For a few hours he was just ‘Miquel’, an adopted member of the Valldemossa family. Photo: Joan Llado.