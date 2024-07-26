Mallorca is experiencing its first big heatwave of the summer with temperatures set to reach the 38 degrees Centigrade mark in some areas of the island. Here is my tips to quench your thirst on a budget.
To clarify, "una clara" ISN'T the Spanish version of a shandy - it IS a shandy! If you ask for a shandy, you get the Spanish version which is made with sweet , yellow lemon soda, like Kas limòn. So if you want a true BRITISH-style shandy - ask for "una clara" which will be made with Sprite, 7-Up, or "gaseosa" which is just very slightly sweet. If that's all too complicated, just ask for a caña!! ;)