Mallorca is experiencing its first big heatwave of the summer with temperatures set to reach the 38 degrees Centigrade mark in some areas of the island. Here is my tips to quench your thirst on a budget.

1. Lemonade (Don Simon)

This lemonade is available at most of the big supermarkets and a 1.5 litre bottle costs around 1,13 euros depending on the supermarket. Excellent value for money and it will quench your thirst.



2. Sangria (Don Simon)

The ultimate Spanish summer drink, Don Simon, once again offer a great bargain drink. Mix with fruit and ice-cubes and you have the ultimate summer cocktail for a few euros.

3. Granizado (ice drink)

This is another popular Spanish "drink." It comes in many flavours and will keep you cool. Lemon is my favourite.

4. Horchata

Not typical to Mallorca but still refreshing and cooling and readily available. In Spain, it is made with soaked, ground, and sweetened tiger nuts.

5. Una clara

A mixture of beer and sparkling lemonade or soda similar to shandy. Very refreshing.