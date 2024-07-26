Residents of C. Pirata in S'Hostalot (Palma) have expressed their shock and surprise at events on Thursday afternoon when a man first set fire to his wife's clothes and then set fire to the house.

The surprise is because there had never been any indication of trouble. The police have confirmed that he doesn't have a criminal record and are trying to establish what made him lose control.

Around 5.30pm there was an argument between the man, who is Spanish, and his wife. He used petrol in setting fire to the clothes she was wearing. She was able to put out the flames immediately and fled the house with their son.

He then used tiles to smash the windows of her car before using more petrol in setting fire to the house. The flames spread rapidly before the Palma Fire Service arrived and extinguished the fire.

He was arrested by the National Police and has yet to appear in court.