Inspectors from the Balearic health ministry have drawn up a report against the organisers of a 'pseudo-therapy' event in Palma on Friday.

This event, which was originally due to have been held in Esporles, attracted a good deal of publicity because of the participation of Spanish actor and singer Miguel Bosé and a self-professed healer Josep Pàmies.

During the pandemic, Bosé was a highly vocal denier; some of his videos on social media were taken down. Pàmies has been heavily fined for promoting the use of sodium chlorite to cure autism and certain diseases.

Prior to the event, the health ministry warned of the danger posed by "medical pseudo-therapies" and the exploitation of people's vulnerabilities.

A statement from the ministry says that "false information" about health was disseminated and that there was promotion of treatments without scientific evidence that may be harmful to health.

Depending on conclusions by the inspectors and the ministry, it may be that there is referral to the Prosecutor's Office for an alleged crime against public health.