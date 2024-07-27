The PI party, the liberal Balearic autonomist political party, will present a total of 53 proposals at the next plenary session of the Council of Mallorca, including the drafting of a study to apply a tax to rental vehicles and non-residents. The spokesperson for El PI in the insular institution, Antoni Salas, has indicated that these proposals are “a complement” to the 24 motions that have been presented during the year and has reported that, in the debate prior to the plenary session, the political groups have already accepted 29 of these 53 initiatives.

Salas mentioned two of these proposals related to tourism, such as the one that calls for not increasing urban land for tourist use in areas where this type of establishment already abounds or that the eco-tax should be used to purchase obsolete tourist establishments. They have also presented proposals on Social Welfare, to defend minors and the elderly, work for equality and victims of sexual aggression and gender violence, and the creation of the Mallorcan Institute of Volunteers, as well as others on municipalism, culture and the environment.

“These are positive proposals that can improve the lives of Mallorcans because throughout the year, PI has worked positively, by contributing and voting accordingly, which is something we are proud of,” said the island councillor. El Pi aims to seek political dialogue and moderation, rejecting what it considers dogmatism and political posturing, defining its values as centrist and autonomist. While defending the Spanish Constitution and the Balearic Islands’ Statute of Autonomy, the party also aims to promote the language, culture and traditions of the islands as well as its natural resources. El Pi defines itself as “socially and politically a big tent, balearista political formation with a tendency to centrism”.

While accepting the need to eventually reduce the deficits in public spending, el Pi has issued a statement critical of the Balearic government’s announced intention to raise new taxes.

The party’s regionalist and nationalist roots, and its continued emphasis on promoting Balearic autonomy and the Catalan language as the “unforsakeable badge of identity of our community”, place it within the ambit of moderate Catalan nationalism in the Balearic Islands.