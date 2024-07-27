A woman died on Saturday morning after falling from the second floor of a building in El Molinar, Palma.

Around 11.20, a neighbour heard a noise, looked out and saw the woman lying on the ground. He immediately called the emergency services. Paramedics were unable to save her; she was pronounced dead at the scene.

It was established that she had been cleaning windows at the property on C. Sor Isabel Cifre.

At the time of the fatal accident, her family were at the beach.