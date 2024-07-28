An official at Palma town hall's department for urban planning discipline has been fined 1.4 million euros for the building of a villa on rustic land without a licence. As well as the fine, issued by the Council of Mallorca, at least part of the property will have to be demolished.

The case came about when a neighbour lodged a complaint about a wall at the property in Marratxi - it was higher than permitted. Agents from the Council of Mallorca discovered a plot of around 40,000 square metres, a luxury villa of 700 square metres, two adjoining buildings both of 150 square metres and a basement of 500 square metres. In all, therefore, there was a built area of 1,500 square metres on land where only a limited amount of construction was possible. At most, only 300 square metres were permissible.

The agents verified that there had been no building licence. In addition, it was established that there was neither a completion of works certificate nor a certificate of habitability. On top of this, the property was being advertised for 30,000 euros monthly rent on certain luxury real-estate websites.

Further investigations revealed that a plumbing company had not been paid what it was owed and had started legal proceedings to claim the payment. The architect for the project, who disagreed with what was being built, walked away from it and denounced a breach of trust.

The architect, who is still waiting for payment, was at one point told by the woman from Palma town hall that his presence was not required during the construction phase. She told him: "I am an urban planning technician; you do not need to come."

A court, acting on the complaint by the plumbing company, ordered a judicial delegation to visit the property. These officials were unable to enter. The woman was informed that if they were not given access, the Guardia Civil would be notified. They were then allowed to enter.

Once inside, luxury cars were observed. The lawyer acting for the company requested that the owners of these vehicles be identified. From eastern Europe, they were renting the property.

The woman has worked for the department for more than ten years. This department is concerned with illegal construction.

As well as the proceedings by the Council of Mallorca, she is under investigation by the town hall. This has to do with the fact that she apparently provided services for Lloret de Vistalegre and Valldemossa town halls. The law states that it is illegal to work for more than one administration.