A car park at Corral d'en Bennàssar on the Bay of Pollensa has been closed on the order of the Balearic government's coasts department. Alcudia town hall has placed rocks to prevent access, the main users having been windsurfers, who have been present in this part of Alcudia for more than 30 years.
Alcudia windsurfers fear they'll have to give up
Kiteboarding meant the windsurfers had to move
