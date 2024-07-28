A car park at Corral d'en Bennàssar on the Bay of Pollensa has been closed on the order of the Balearic government's coasts department. Alcudia town hall has placed rocks to prevent access, the main users having been windsurfers, who have been present in this part of Alcudia for more than 30 years.

The surfers say that there is nowhere else to park because the streets are full of residents' cars. They add that this is an area not frequented by tourists and where there is safe access to the sea.

They fear that they won't be able to continue windsurfing, which has become marginalised because of all the kiteboarders who operate from Sa Marina beach (which is more or less next to Corral d’en Bennàssar). "With the arrival of kitesurfing, we were displaced to Corral d’en Bennàssar as the coexistence of these two sports was impossible."

They can't understand how the coasts department applies it regulations, pointing out that there are far more serious issues in the Barcarès area, such as illegal anchoring on posidonia. Yet a small car park in Corral d’en Bennàssar constitutes "a problem".