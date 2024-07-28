King Felipe and the whole crew of Aifos took part in the first training session for Palma's Copa del Rey Mapfre regatta on Sunday; the regatta gets under way in earnest on Tuesday.

The King was in Paris for the opening of the Olympics and he will be going back and forth to France over the coming days in support of Spanish athletes. Princess Leonor and her sister Sofia are currently in Paris conducting official duties for the Royal Family.

Princess Leonor and Infanta Sofia with Rafa Nadal and Carlos Alcaraz at the Olympics. Photo: Casa Real.

Queen Letizia will attend the closing gala of the Atlàntida Mallorca Film Festival on Sunday night. Michael Douglas will receive the festival's highest award. This will be the fifth time that the Queen has attended the festival.