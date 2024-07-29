Hotel bookings have increased by 8.3% in the Balearics in the last week and are 19.5% above last year’s figures for the same period, according to figures from the TravelgateX platform released today, Monday. Moreover, compared to the same period in 2022, this year hotel bookings in the Balearics have increased by 70.4%.

The islands also account for 15.2% of bookings in Spain and are the third most booked region in the last week behind Andalusia and Catalonia. In Spain as a whole, 52.77% of the bookings are for stays of two to five nights and 50.9% correspond to travellers in couples. On the other hand, 21.92% of bookings were made between 31 and 60 days in advance.

The domestic market is the main market, with 52.7% of bookings, followed by the United Kingdom (19.4%) and Germany (3.3%). As the Bulletin reported on Saturday, Mallorca was expecting an influx of British tourists over the weekend according to ABTA. The Travel Association estimates that over two million British holidaymakers headed overseas for summer holidays over the weekend (26-29 July), which was the first to see all schools in the country.

Spain remains the number one destination for families, in particular the Costa del Sol, the Balearic and Canary Islands. ABTA members are also reporting strong demand for Greece, Portugal, Turkey, Croatia, Italy, Malta and Cyprus. Longer haul, Florida and Dubai are popular choices. City breaks are also popular at this time of year with Amsterdam, Athens, Barcelona and Lisbon leading the way.