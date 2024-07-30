Water leak in Mallorca

A new campaign to detect water leaks.

Andrew EdeEsporles30/07/2024 08:55
Esporles, where there is now a year-long moratorium on the granting of new licences for building swimming pools, is one of Mallorca's municipalities most affected by a lack of water.

The town hall is expecting funding from the government, but the urgent situation has prompted a series of measures that will cost around one million euros.

This will include the creation of two new wells, one of which will be in Ses Rotgetes, where there have been cuts to supplies. Other measures include a telemetry project to optimise water network control and performance and the replacement of pipes.

Leaks are a significant matter. The town hall says there is an "urgent need" to detect them, so a campaign that was due to have started after the summer has been brought forward; it began last week.

Nine underground leaks were detected last year during a similar campaign.