On Monday night, 600 guests attended the annual reception for civil society in the Balearics held by King Felipe and Queen Letizia.

For the third consecutive year, this was at the Marivent Palace in Palma. Sofia, the Queen Mother accompanied the King and Queen for an occasion that started shortly before 9pm. The first of the invited guests was former president of the Balearics, now president (speaker) of Congress, Francina Armengol. She was followed by Conde Pumpido, president of the Constitutional Court, and then the president of the Balearic government, Marga Prohens.

Other politicians included another former Balearic president, José Ramón Bauzá. Two politicians who declined invitations were Lluís Apesteguia and Jaume Alzamora of Més.

The Guardia Civil, the National Police, the Church, the courts, professional institutes, the Balearic Ports Authority, business, sport, culture, gastronomy; these and more were all represented, as were the media. Grup Serra had six representatives, who included Jason Moore, managing editor of the Majorca Daily Bulletin.

Catering was by Maca de Castro and Marga Coll.