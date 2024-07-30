The owner of the business talking to the emergency services. | Juan P. Martínez
Palma30/07/2024 14:57
Palma Local Police and the fire brigade have had to evacuate the residents of two buildings as a precaution after part of the floor collapsed in the interior courtyard of a hairdresser’s in the centre of the city. The owner of the business was slightly injured after a cut on her foot after being trapped in the hole. Council technicians have gone to the scene to assess the state of the building and have also decided to vacate the adjoining property.
