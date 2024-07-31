The property in question was away from the Playa de Palma frontline. | Archive
Palma31/07/2024 19:45
A 21-year-old Dutch tourist who was found dead at a holiday rental property on Tuesday had suffered carbon monoxide poisoning.
To anyone who uses Gas. Please buy the Carbon Monoxide Plug-In. To warn and prevent any deaths.