A 21-year-old Dutch tourist who was found dead at a holiday rental property on Tuesday had suffered carbon monoxide poisoning.

Around midday on Tuesday, one of the friends with whom he was staying at the property on C. Violer in Playa de Palma, went to his room. He was dead.

The National Police have concluded that a water heater had malfunctioned. The emergency services had to treat another member of the group who was suffering from severe headaches.

As part of their investigations, the police have been examining reviews of the property, which can accommodate up to twelve people. With a rating of 5.3, there are comments suggesting that it was neglected and dirty.