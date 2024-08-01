I guess it’s easily done, you put the vehicle in the wrong gear. However, it’s not a great idea if you are parked on the third floor of a multi-storey car park! In Ibiza, a driver and onlookers were given a scare when a car was left suspended, half inside the building and half outside, on the third floor of a car park this Thursday morning.

The driver of the vehicle parked on the third floor of a car park in Ignacio Wallis, above the Registry Office and behind the old Courts, reversed and smashed through the wall and the shutters of the building, leaving the car suspended in the air.

Fortunately, no personal injuries were reported. The driver was able to stop her car in time to avoid falling and got out of the car uninjured. The incident attracted the attention of the crowds of passers-by and workers in the area. The Vila Local Police are currently working to remove the vehicle, which poses a risk to people’s safety, and to clarify what happened.