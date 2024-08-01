I guess it’s easily done, you put the vehicle in the wrong gear. However, it’s not a great idea if you are parked on the third floor of a multi-storey car park! In Ibiza, a driver and onlookers were given a scare when a car was left suspended, half inside the building and half outside, on the third floor of a car park this Thursday morning.
Driver nearly flies out of car park
Watch vehicle left hanging in the air on Ibiza
Also in News
- Balearic government praises organisers of anti mass tourism march, British media says their tone was out of line
- Is Mallorca quiet or is it me?
- Wanted Briton arrested at Palma Airport
- "We are not going to eat in a Soller restaurant where the menu is only in English and it is just for tourism"
- New complaint against British passport control service company at Palma Airport
No comments
To be able to write a comment, you have to be registered and logged in
Currently there are no comments.