The anti-mass tourism movement in Mallorca is not giving up and today it has taken to social media to ask people to keep August 11 free for the next one. The last demonstration was only a few weeks ago on the eve of the start of the British summer holidays. The demonstration Canviem El Rumb: posem límits al turisme, (Change course: limit tourism) took place on Sunday July 21 and the message was clear: “It’s time to take to the streets, get organised and stand up for real change, to stop the impacts of the current tourism and economic model. We want a change of course to guarantee the rights of all people and the respect and protection of natural spaces, of our land and our villages.
New Mallorca anti-tourism protest called
Sunday, August 11 is the next one
