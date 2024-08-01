A small pod of dolphins have been filmed at play in the sea off Puerto Soller. The dolphins were filmed from a small boat on Monday and one of them shared the video on social media. In the images, the dolphins can be seen swimming and leaping out the water very close to the boat. Dolphins need to breathe oxygen from the air but also remain in the water.

Jumping out of the water, allows the dolphin to remain wet, while also taking in oxygen. Dolphins jump out of the water for fun, to increase visibility, to remove parasites, and to improve navigation. They also love to jump, flip, and twist above the surface of the water. Spinner dolphins earned their name because of their ability to spin multiple times in one jump.

Scientists believe they spin for several reasons, including communication, removing parasites, and simply for the fun of it. In Mallorca, it is very common to see these animals but the video is amazing. In the video, it is also possible to see a sea turtle of considerable size passing very close to the boat, which was an “unforgettable” memory, according to the video maker.

The summer months are usually the best time to see dolphins in the water due to the good weather and increased marine activity. On rare occasions, they have also been mistaken for sharks by swimmers who have spotted their dorsal fins in the water from a distance, alarming the more skittish.