A small pod of dolphins have been filmed at play in the sea off Puerto Soller. The dolphins were filmed from a small boat on Monday and one of them shared the video on social media. In the images, the dolphins can be seen swimming and leaping out the water very close to the boat. Dolphins need to breathe oxygen from the air but also remain in the water.
Spectacular dolphin show off Mallorca
Amazing video of pod near Puerto Soller
