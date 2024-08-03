The Prosecutor's Office is demanding a 25-year sentence for Nigel L., the 28-year-old German who stabbed José Miguel L. to death in Arenal in October last year.

According to the prosecution brief, between 1.30 and 2am on October 20 Nigel L. "brutally and completely unexpectedly" stabbed José Miguel L. eleven times with a knife between 10 and 15 centimetres long. He did so without saying a word.

He was stabbed in the back, the abdomen, the neck, the eyes and the head. The prosecution claims that he caused "great suffering to the victim, gratuitously and unnecessarily, until he ended his life".

The attack occurred at the intersection of C. Llaut and C. Mar Menor. The emergency services were unable to do anything to save José Miguel L.'s life.

Nigel L. tried to flee but was arrested minutes later by the National Police. He was covered in blood and told the police that he had defended himself. His version did not match that of witnesses.

Investigators established that Nigel L. was a partner of a bar where there had been a heated argument over a 5,000 euro debt; this was for the sale of drugs. The dispute continued in the street, a few metres from the bar, where Nigel L. took out a knife and stabbed José Miguel L.

The deceased, aged 33, was originally from the Dominican Republic but had German nationality. The father of two children, five and seven, the prosecution is also seeking compensation payments to his wife and children of 100,000 euros.