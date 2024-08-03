Safety and peace of mind are important to many British retirees. With this in mind, a new study has revealed that Menorca has one of the lowest crime rates of Spain’s provinces. The relocation experts at Moving to Spain have looked into the average annual temperature, expat and retiree populations, healthcare inquiries, rent indices, crime rates, and wealth tax rates in the most popular Spanish retirement destinations to reveal the best parts of the country to retire to.

Many retirees prioritise peace of mind, and a low crime rate is a good indicator of this. A lower crime rate means peace of mind and a better quality of life if you don’t have to worry about your safety. You won’t have to worry too much if you plan to relocate to Menorca. It has the lowest crime rate of the provinces included in our list, at just 388 crimes per 100,000 people yearly.

The research also revealed:

Two retirement destinations, Sevilla and Las Palmas can boast having the warmest weather, with an annual average of 18.8ºC.

Salamanca has the largest retired population rate, at 28.44%.

Calpe has the highest proportion of expats over 65, 14.02% of the population.

Valencia has the highest percentage of requests for healthcare information for the destination, with 17.86%.

Almuñécar has the lowest rent index score on the list at only 108.34% of the national average, leaving the residents with the most disposable income in Spain.

The Office of National Statistics’ (ONS) most recent report indicates that a total of 284,988 British citizens are now living in Spain with 116,178, just under 40 percent, being over 65 years.

And, many people have moved from Spain to the UK in recent years. This includes British ex-pats following Brexit, as well as Spanish nationals who have struggled to find well-paid employment. Others have moved to the UK to be with family members there.

British citizens can travel visa-free to Spain for up to 90 days within any 180-day period. After that, you will require a visa granted by the Spanish authorities. As general guidance, a UK retiree will normally apply for: A long-stay visa, called a visado nacionale followed by