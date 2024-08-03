Safety and peace of mind are important to many British retirees. With this in mind, a new study has revealed that Menorca has one of the lowest crime rates of Spain’s provinces. The relocation experts at Moving to Spain have looked into the average annual temperature, expat and retiree populations, healthcare inquiries, rent indices, crime rates, and wealth tax rates in the most popular Spanish retirement destinations to reveal the best parts of the country to retire to.
Balearics is home to the safest retirement spot in Spain
Menorca offers the most peace of mind
With increasing the numbers of Immigrants. I doubt the future of the Balearics is certain.