The National Police are investigating the rape of a 30-year-old British woman in Palma on Friday.

In the early hours of Friday morning, the woman was in Plaça Espanya when a man approached her and offered her drugs for free. She accepted and they then went to the beach, where they were going to have sex.

A second man appeared and he raped her. The two stole her belongings and left her on the beach.

The woman, who was in a state of shock, was unable to give police a clear description of the second man. She has since returned to the UK.