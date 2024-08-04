Daniela Otero is the interim president of the UN World Tourism Organization's ethics committee. She has lived almost her entire life in Mallorca. Reflecting on recent protests, she insists there is no "tourismphobia". "Nor is there a general rejection of tourists, as some try to make out, but rather concern about a situation that is shared by cities in Europe, Asia and America."
"There is no general rejection of tourists in Mallorca, as some try to make out"
Views of the president of the UNWTO's ethics committee
I've been saying this for while now. A lot of hyperbole. Especially from British media.
It's true that Mallorca is not alone in believing tourist overcrowding is at the heart of many of its urban social and residential problems. Blame the low cost airlines for making it cheaper to fly to Palma than to travel by train from Manchester to Devon and you may be onto something. Brits who really shouldn't be allowed out of their suburban towns to travel "abroad" and who have zero understanding of how to behave in another country are flooding the coach class airlines to get to sun, sea and sangria. But how to turn back a very tsunami-sized tide? That is 64 million dollar question.