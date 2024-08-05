For yet another summer, King Felipe VI together with Queen Letizia, their daughters, Princess Leonor and Infanta Sofía, as well as the Queen Emeritus, Doña Sofía, have left the Marivent Palace to enjoy the traditional family dinner. And once again, given the trust and friendship they have with the restaurateur Guillermo Cabot, they have chosen his restaurant Mia, in Portixol. Shortly before 9pm, the members of the Spanish Royal Family arrived in two vehicles, accompanied by a discreet security detail.

As an anecdote, among the customers dining this Sunday night at Mia was the actress Teri Hatcher and her daughter, Emerson Tenney, who could not believe that the King and Queen were arriving at the same restaurant where they were. The actress was one of the famous faces, along with La Toya Jackson, who attended the luxury party hosted by businessman Marcel Remus.

The King and Queen are accompanied by Irene of Greece, Doña Sofía's sister, and the couple formed by Dr Jean Henry Fruchaud and his wife, Tatiana Radziwill, members of the Queen's trust group. The group was smiling, affable and close. Both Irene of Greece and Tatiana Radziwill had to use wheelchairs to access the restaurant, assisted by Princess Leonor and her sister Sofia.

The restaurant Mia specialises in fresh fish and Mallorcan cuisine, and although the Royal Household and the establishment do not reveal the choices of the monarchs and their companions, the members of the Royal Family opt for the menu. Among the offerings, exquisite suggestions such as foie ravioli, red shrimp carpaccio, tuna tartare, squid with sobrasada, etc. Among the desserts, the standout items are the ensaimada fritter with burnt cream, chocolate coulant with vanilla ice cream, or the cheese platter, which are sure to delight such special diners.

This Sunday's event is the first time that all the members of the Royal Family have been seen together in Mallorca, after having spent the last few days in the Balearic capital and Paris, where they have attended various events and competitions to support the Spanish delegation during its participation in the Olympic Games in Paris.