Dispute over who was paying the bill in Ibiza restaurant. | Majorca Daily Bulletin reporter
Palma05/08/2024 09:31
Six people have been arrested for alleged fraud in Ibiza after a curious episode in a restaurant on the island. The six customers refused to pay the final bill for their dinner, which amounted to 12,291 euros. The incident took place last Thursday night. Apparently, a 77-year-old British man, accompanied by five women between 24 and 39 years of age of Argentinian, Greek and Polish origin, were drinking in an Ibizan restaurant
3 comments
To be able to write a comment, you have to be registered and logged in
It's happening in many popular cities and resorts in Europe. It's a scam and a premeditated operation. The internet gives people the idea. Some restaurants are now asking for payment on account with large groups.
The words utter scum come to mind.
Six of one and half a dozen of the other if you ask me.