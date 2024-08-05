Six people have been arrested for alleged fraud in Ibiza after a curious episode in a restaurant on the island. The six customers refused to pay the final bill for their dinner, which amounted to 12,291 euros. The incident took place last Thursday night. Apparently, a 77-year-old British man, accompanied by five women between 24 and 39 years of age of Argentinian, Greek and Polish origin, were drinking in an Ibizan restaurant

When the bill arrived, the six refused to pay claiming that they had received an invitation from a seventh person who had left the restaurant a few minutes earlier. The employees, seeing that they had no chance of convincing them, alerted the National Police.

When the officers arrived, they interviewed the restaurant staff, who told them the diners’ version of events. They continued to maintain that the person who had left the establishment had reserved their table and had invited them all. When they continued to refuse to pay, the officers finally proceeded to arrest the six customers as they suspected that this was an evasive ploy to avoid responsibility for payment. They have all been charged with one count of fraud.