Riots have returned to Son Gotleu in central Palma. A group of neighbours apparently attacked and beat up a 35-year-old Algerian male who allegedly stabbed a Moroccan male in the thigh in an attempt to rob him on Sunday afternoon. The National Police arrested the alleged thief, who had to be hospitalised as a result of his injuries, as well as a man who threw stones at the officers who intervened.
Riots on the streets of Mallorca
Tension flares up again in Palma neighbourhood
Riots? Seriously?