Riots have returned to Son Gotleu in central Palma. A group of neighbours apparently attacked and beat up a 35-year-old Algerian male who allegedly stabbed a Moroccan male in the thigh in an attempt to rob him on Sunday afternoon. The National Police arrested the alleged thief, who had to be hospitalised as a result of his injuries, as well as a man who threw stones at the officers who intervened.

The incident took place at around 7 p.m., according to sources from the National Police. A very confrontational Algerian assaulted a Moroccan man to rob him and stabbed him in the thigh area.

He then fled the scene and took refuge in a building. A group of neighbours who identified the offender, went to the building and, once there, beat him with sticks and sharp weapons on the landing of the property.

Officers from the Police Intervention Unit (UIP) and the Prevention and Reaction Unit (UPR) rushed to the scene after receiving a report of the brawl and interviewed several citizens who witnessed what had happened. The police officers went to the building where the mass assault took place and located the alleged offender, who had significant injuries, and arrested him.

Some of the youths involved in the brawl threw stones at the officers, who had to set up a security perimeter to prevent further altercations, and were forced to fire volleys. One of those who threw stones at the officers, a 25-year-old Moroccan, was arrested for public disorder offences.