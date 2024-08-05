The occupants of a motorboat, apparently five people, were rescued today, Monday, after the boat they were sailing on caught fire for reasons that are being investigated. According to information provided by Salvamento Marítimo (Maritime Rescue) to the media, a warning was received at midday this morning that a motorboat, measuring around six metres in length, in which five people were apparently sailing, had caught fire in Ses Covetes (Campos, Mallorca).
Boat goes up in flames in Mallorca
Ses Covetes rescue operation
