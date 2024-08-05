The movement ‘Mallorca Platja Tour’, one of a few behind the anti-mass tourism demonstrations, has confirmed a new protest as part of the ‘Occupy our beaches’ movement for this Sunday, August 11, from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm at Balneario 6 in Playa de Palma which is the most popular resort in Mallorca for the Germans.

It is a ‘performance’ that, as reported by ‘Mallorca Platja Tour’ in a message on the social network X, will be “playful and festive and responds to the inaction” of the administrations in relation to the tourist overcrowding in the islands. The association explained that while the action in Caló des Moro was intended to symbolically recover a natural space where Mallorcans have stopped going, this time they have chosen Balneario 6 as a “symbol of a drunken beach. “A tourist model that we think does us a lot of harm”, they said.

They have explained that the idea is to make a “trip to the past” and a family reunion. “A nod to the Mallorca of the 60s and 70s”, they said, stressing that the action “is not against tourism, but against a tourism model that impoverishes”. As part of this new protest, they have created a graphic campaign inspired by the postcards and advertising used in the 1960s-1970s, a time when visitors came to Mallorca “to find clean beaches with friendly and welcoming residents”.

The organisation recalled the civic, peaceful and festive nature of the action. On the other hand, ‘Mallorca Platja Tour’ has pointed out that it has been constituted as an association and that it has communicated the meeting to the Government Delegation in the Balearics. They have stressed that the aim of the movement is to “highlight the situation of residents during the months of maximum tourist occupation”.

“Also to act as a voice to remind our political representatives that they do not work only for the big elites but for all the citizens of this land,” they concluded, insisting that they are not against the tourists but against the model.