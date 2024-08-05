Over the past two summers Mallorca has been graced by some of the newest, mast lavish and most expensive super yachts in the world and this afternoon, Monday, the 14th longest private yacht in the world docked in the Club de Mar in Palma with some very careful help from the port pilots.

The yacht’s owner is Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed al Nahyan. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan is a member of the Abu Dhabi royal family and a businessman. He is a half-brother of the current President of the UAE Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

The megayacht SWIFT 141 has a steel hull acquired from the former Royal Dutch Navy Frigates. The yacht features a futuristic design with narrow beam and high propulsive power along with a remarkable interior and exterior designed by the famous Pierrejean Design Studio in Paris. Named Swift 141 during development, Yas is based on the hull of a former navy frigate.

HNLMS Piet Hein, a Kortenaer-class frigate of the Royal Netherlands Navy was launched in 1978 and sold to the United Arab Emirates Navy where she was operated under the name Al Emirat. A second frigate of the same class is undergoing a similar conversion: HNLMS Abraham Crijnssen, renamed Abu Dhabi and Swift135.

SWIFT measures 141 metres (463 ft) in length over all, and is expected to reach a maximum speed of 26 knots. She is said to be one of the world’s fastest giga yachts, thanks to her long, narrow frigate hull and a massive refit, including what is said to be the largest yacht superstructure ever built with composites. She is powered by two Diesel MTU engines with a total power of 42000 hp.

SWIFT 141 offers not only speed and greater manoeuvrability, but also superior space on board. She can provide luxurious accommodation for up to 60 guests, whether it will be the owner’s guests or potentially charter guests. She can also provide accommodation for a crew of 56 members on board.

SWIFT 141 motor yacht has excellent overall fast transport facility, thanks to the helipad on-board.

Her value is $180 million. Her annual running costs are around $18 million. The price of a yacht can vary greatly depending on a number of factors, including the size, age, and level of luxury of the yacht, as well as the cost price of materials and technology used in its construction.

