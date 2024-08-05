The long-awaited concert of Anastacia, which was to be held tomorrow night, has been cancelled The American singer had been due to close the Palma concert cycle of concerts.

The artist herself has sent a note to her followers in which she explains that "unfortunately, due to medica lproblem, I will not be able to perform at the show in Mallorca tomorrow, August 6, or in the Girona show on August 8." In turn, the author of songs such as I'm outta love or Now or Never also expressed feeling it "a lot" since "I really wanted to perform in these shows, but they recommended that I rest and recover".