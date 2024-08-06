DJ Carl Cox, one of the world's leading figures in electronic music, will perform on Saturday 10th August at the Nit de l'Auba in Can Picafort. The event is driven by the promoter INTRO Mallorca, Dquality Group and the Santa Margalida Town Hall, with the support of the Govern de les Illes Balears (Government of the Balearic Islands). The organisers will create a special evening, with an all-round experience featuring a wide variety of food trucks, several rest areas, street markets and all kinds of activities for attendees. The event will take place from 5pm until 2am.

Cox, a reference of the genre worldwide, will land in Mallorca to offer a spectacular performance on Saturday 10th August. It will take place in the municipal sports centre of Can Picafort and he will be accompanied by other artists such as Mau P, Tini Gessler, Luxy Villar, Danny Fernandez and Adrian Scarlett. The Briton is undoubtedly one of the most renowned DJs in the music industry and has been a mass phenomenon for decades. The ultimate ambassador of electronic music, a veteran of acid house and a great advocate of techno, he is also a pioneer of dance music. Cox was already a star at this event in Can Picafort in 2005, 2008 and 2010, with performances that will always be remembered in the island's musical history.

The event has raised great expectation and despite the high demand for tickets, there are still some general category tickets on sale on the website intromallorca.com. However, tickets for the three VIP areas are completely sold out. The venue, which will have more than 5,000 square metres of artificial grass with free water fountains, will have a special rest area provided by Estrella Galicia for the comfort of the attendees. The organisers also highlight that the sound and lighting set up will be spectacular, with many special effects and more than 50 square metres of LED screens.

The gastronomic area will host some of the most gourmet food trucks in Mallorca, such as Mariola's Bakery, Porkades, Sexto Sentido, Indivisible and L'Artista. To complete the leisure offer, the venue will include a flea market area, a glitter make-up area by Maria and José, an attractive photocall and cashler recharging machines. There will also be an exclusive Carl Cox limited edition merchandising stand for all those who want to take home an exclusive souvenir of the night. To round off the evening, once the event ends at around 2am, there will be an end of the night party in the legendary Fónica de Muro club, the temple of electronic music in the north of the island. In addition to Estrella Galicia, other quality brands will sponsor the event, such as Royal Bliss, Presuntuoso, Ron Legendario, Analog and 3CORE DQG AIE.

At the age of 15, Cox bought a set of turntables and began working as a mobile DJ. His career grew steadily, until he gained a personal reputation for his mastery of the decks in the 1980s. The next step was to make music and his 1991 debut single for Paul Oakenfold's Perfecto label, 'I Want You', reached number 23 in the UK charts and gave him the opportunity to appear on the Top of the Pops for the first time. After the release of two more singles, Cox retreated to the club scene where he had grown up, embracing the more underground sounds of techno. In the following years his releases, which became classics, made the DJ a benchmark of the style, achieving milestones such as selling over 250,000 copies of his mix CD 'F.A.C.T', breaking the British top 30, or even reaching number 3 in the Spanish chart.

Carl's name is closely linked to Ibiza. His legendary residency at Space came to an end in 2016, after 15 incredible consecutive years. Since 2001, Carl helped establish the club as one of the biggest clubs in the world, striving to keep it at the forefront of the island's nightlife, which to this day remains a priority for the artist and where he has returned every summer since Space's closure, carefully choosing which nights he would perform.

INTRO Mallorca is a local promoter that has established itself as a benchmark in the island's electronic music scene, fusing music and technology in an integral way, with a renewed concept. In the space of just two years, Ismael Sánchez and his team have managed to bring outstanding artists such as Camelphat, Nina Kraviz, Jamie Jones, Gordo, Deborah de Luca and Joris Voorm, among others, all of whom have participated in high-calibre events held in the island's main clubs. This hard work over the last few years has resulted in the return of Carl Cox to La Nit de l'Auba, and thus continue to write history.