On Tuesday, climate activists from Futuro Vegetal vandalised the façade of footballer Leo Messi’s mansion in Ibiza with red and black paint to denounce the “responsibility of the rich” in the climate crisis. In a statement, the group said that with this action of “non-violent civil disobedience” they want to denounce the continuation by the government of policies that aggravate the climate crisis, “as well as the unequal responsibility for it”.
Villa targeted with black and red paint
I'm considering forming a protest/pressure group against protest/pressure groups. My group will take the mantra "Not In Our Name" (NION) and its objective will be to inform the media and the public that these activists who disrupt lives, vandalise buildings, works of art and other important assets have no mandate from the people and are to be regarded as self-appointed. We all care about our environment but these groups are going about things the wrong way. NION, thank you very much.
Abolish the police, that'll help. Really!
Lock em up