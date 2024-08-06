The town of Sant Llorenç des Cardassar, located in the northeast of Mallorca, a traditional 16th-century Mallorcan village just a few kilometres from Manacor, is the most overcrowded tourist destination in Spain, with a staggering 73.1 tourists per inhabitant. The town leads the tourist overcrowding ranking drawn up by the Holidu rental portal, which also highlights other locations such as Peñíscola in Valencia and Salou in Catalonia. The latter receives almost 1.3 million visitors a year, which corresponds to almost 50 tourists per inhabitant.
