On Tuesday, Queen Letizia, her daughters Princess Leonor and Infanta Sofia, and her mother-in-law, Sofia, the Queen Mother, spent time walking around the centre of Palma - the Plaça Major area specifically.

Looking relaxed and posing for the media, the presence of the royal women generated considerable excitement among residents and visitors alike.

Photo: Julián Aguirre.

Among the shops they went to was a nutrition store. The Queen is known to be very interested in everything related to healthy eating.

King Felipe wasn't with them as he was back in Paris for the Olympics. Members of the Royal Family have been travelling between Paris and Mallorca over the past few days.