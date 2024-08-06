Queen Letizia with her daughters and mother-in-law in Palma on Tuesday. | Última hora
Palma06/08/2024 17:13
On Tuesday, Queen Letizia, her daughters Princess Leonor and Infanta Sofia, and her mother-in-law, Sofia, the Queen Mother, spent time walking around the centre of Palma - the Plaça Major area specifically.
1 comment
To be able to write a comment, you have to be registered and logged in
LOOK! No tourists in central Palma, it’s deserted. what a shock! It’s like whenever they filmed the Mallorca Files. Everyone shoo’ed away.