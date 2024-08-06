Two British tourists were arrested on Monday afternoon after they were suspected of stealing perfumes at Palma Airport's duty free shop.

Staff at the shop noticed that items were missing and believed that the two had taken them. Security detained them after confirming that they had been caught on camera putting the perfumes, valued at around 1,500 euros, into a bag.

The Guardia Civil arrested the two men, aged 59 and 61 and both from Liverpool, and they appeared in court in Palma on Tuesday.

They exercised their right not to testify and were released.