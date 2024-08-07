The Guardia Civil's Judicial Police are investigating the alleged rape of a British tourist in Magalluf on July 24.

The sexual assault occurred at around 4am. The woman, who had been out with a group of friends but had become separated from them, was apparently lying on the ground on C. Punta Ballena; she had had too much to drink.

A Senegalese street seller picked her up and took her to the beach, which is where he is said to have raped her and stolen her phone.

Some time later, the woman reported the assault and robbery to the Guardia Civil.

She remembered few details of what happened. Guardia investigators and Calvia Police have since been examining recordings by security cameras in the area in an attempt to identify the man.