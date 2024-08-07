The sexual assault occurred at around 4am. The woman, who had been out with a group of friends but had become separated from them, was apparently lying on the ground on C. Punta Ballena; she had had too much to drink.
A Senegalese street seller picked her up and took her to the beach, which is where he is said to have raped her and stolen her phone.
Some time later, the woman reported the assault and robbery to the Guardia Civil.
She remembered few details of what happened. Guardia investigators and Calvia Police have since been examining recordings by security cameras in the area in an attempt to identify the man.
TawnyOMG. What an absurd statement. So, as they say in the docks of the Med, she had it coming? That's tantamount to encouragement and probably the perpetrator's exact reasoning. Don't get drunk and you won't get raped but get drunk and you will? I suggest Tawny you rethink your moral stance.
In recent Months there have been alleged rapes occurring. If the Law here in Mallorca is as slow as the UK. Then they will not be dealt with until next year.
TawnyI think you are missing the point
Oh well, shouldn't get so disgustingly drunk! No sympathy.